Schedule set for 4-phase Municipal, 8-phase Panchayat polls

Municipal polls between Oct 1-5; Panchayat polls Nov 8-Dec 4

Special summary revision of photo-electoral rolls from Sept 1

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a major decision aimed at empowerment of the people at the grass-root level, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik after extensive deliberations on various aspects and feedback received from the Departments of Housing & Urban Development, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Home decided to commence the formal process for conducting Municipal and Panchayat elections in the Jammu & Kashmir and take all other consequential action as per law.

The SAC decided that the elections to Municipal Bodies will be conducted in four (4) phases with polling dates between October 1, 2018 and October 5, 2018.

Similarly, elections to Panchayats will be conducted in eight (8) phases with polling dates between November 8, 2018 and December 4, 2018.

The Chief Electoral Officer, J&K was asked to adjust the schedules keeping in view security, operational and the polling requirements.

The SAC also decided to grant one month’s extra salary/wages/remuneration in favour of the staff engaged in the conduct of elections besides insurance cover to mitigate risks.

Voter education will be given special focus. For this purpose, the government will launch a sustained campaign to sensitise the voters about the importance of these elections in the socio-economic development at the grass root level.

Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections will enable people to take decisions at their own level, without having to go to the State capital or the district headquarters for their basic requirements. Local Bodies will handle a substantial amount of funds and truly empower people all over the State.

Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has ordered the process of Special Summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in all Parliamentary Assembly Constituencies in the state with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.

According to a statement issued by the Election Office, J&K, the draft Electoral Rolls shall be published on September 1, 2018 at all the polling stations across the State including at ERO/AERO offices. Detailed public notices inviting claims and objections for revision of these electoral rolls along with the details of Electoral Registration Officers (EROS), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth level officers shall be available on the website of CEO J&K (www.ceojk.nic.in).

According to ECI, publication of Integrated draft Electoral will be on September 1, 22018 (Saturday), Period for filing Claims and Objections will be from September 1, 2018 (Saturday) to October 31, 2018 (Wednesday), Disposal of Claims and Objection can be made before November 30, 2018 (Friday), Updating database and printing of supplements will be before January 3, 2019 (Thursday) and Final publication of electoral rolls will be on January 4, 2019 (Friday).

Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrants) in Delhi and Jammu shall receive the Claims and Objections from the Kashmiri Migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the schedule mentioned above. The Claims and objections regarding additions, deletion, correction and transposition of entries can be made as per the above schedule manually before the election officials as well as electronically by logging on the online portal www.nvsp.in.