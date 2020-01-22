Schedule notified for exams of Constables in Border Battalions

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: For the recruitment of Constables in two Border Battalions in J&K Police, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Border Battalions) has formulated the schedule, for conduct of Physical Endurance Tests (PET) and Physical Standard Tests (PST) in respect of candidates belonging to Jammu Province.

All applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the advertisement issued on the subject, are advised to download their admit cards with effect from January 27, 2020 from official Website of J&K Police i.e www.jkpolice.gov.in besides strictly follow the scheduled date/time of reporting at the venue and also ensure compliance of the instructions given in the admit cards, the notice reads.

The candidates shall bring along the admit cards downloaded by them and also produce the original Testimonials in support of their qualification/age/PRC/Border Certificate, reserved category etc on the given date/time, it added.

The candidates are advised to stick to the schedule for each Range and the candidates should report at the particular venue earmarked for each Range, the notice reads.