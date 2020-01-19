Schedule announced for poll of President YLA Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Chief Returning Officer and the Convener of the Election Committee Advocate Prem Chand Sharma in consultation with other Returning Officers including Advocate Rahul Sharma, Advocate Anil Kalotra, Advocate Munish Mahajan and Advocate Adarsh Kumar declared their election schedule for coming elections for the Post of President of Young Lawyers Association (YLA) Kathua, after the preparation of the final voter list.

The interested candidates can file their nominations from 20th January to 22nd January with the election committee and the date of withdrawal shall be notified as 23rd January till 4:30 PM and elections will be held on 24th January, 2020. In case of voting, the voting time on 24th January shall be fixed from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM. The counting and the result shall be declared on the same day soon after the polling. However the objections in the final voter list if any shall be entertained till 20th January, 2020 upto 4:30 PM by the election committee of YLA elections-2020.