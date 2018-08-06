Scams by ‘Millionaire’ Jr Asstt: Two CB FIRs, 2 SVO cases stayed against Pranav

Share Share 0 Share 0

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Strange but true! In a rare case of coincidence, an official involved in a series of scams in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (F,CS&CA) Department got relief from High Court and escaped the investigations and inquires in four different cases.

Besides the High Court stay on two Vigilance probes against ‘millionaire’ junior assistant of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Pranav Gandotra, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal had also stayed two more Crime Branch FIRs involving major Kerosene Oil scams in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 28, 2018, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal stayed the Crime Branch’s FIR 32/2017 registered on September 7, 2017. The FIR was registered after Crime Branch gathered evidences related to huge black-marketing of kerosene oil. After thorough investigations and recording hundreds of statements, sufficient to establish the charges and expose the entire racket, the then Inspector-cum-TSO Kerosene Oil for the entire Jammu Province Pranav Gandotra was summoned by the CB with records. As the CB team kept waiting for the records sought from Director FCS&CA, Pranav got a major relief in terms of staying the further investigations in the FIR 32/2017 by the court of Justice Janak Raj Kotwal.

“Besides Pranav, several officers and officials of FCS&CA would have landed in lock up if the investigations into (FIR 32/2017) case had not been stayed,” said an employee of the department on the condition of anonymity. The stay had been granted on the petition filed by Pranav Gandotra, son of Late Kewal Gandotra, resident of 60/3, Channi Himmat, Jammu. Advocate B S Salathia with Nittan Gupta appeared for him in the High Court.

Similarly, in another case, on July 7, 2018, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal also stayed FIR 39/2016 which was originally registered at Samba Police Station and later shifted to Crime Branch in the month of February 2018 as the kerosene oil mafia, allegedly in connivance with Samba Police, had fudged the records to ensure accused to get scot free. The FIR was registered after two full-loaded kerosene oil tankers were seized from Samba Bazaar. Surprisingly, the number plate of both the tankers was same.

The tanker owners produced fake documents in Samba Court and got the tankers released. When all the accused were bailed out and FSL report confirmed that seized oil to be kerosene, the Police Headquarters referred the investigation to Crime Branch.

As the Crime Branch was about to expose the entire nexus, the accused knocked the doors of High Court and on July 7, 2018 they got the relief from Justice Kotwal, who ordered investigations into FIR 39/2016 to be stayed.

The stay in the Samba case ( later transferred to Crime Branch) was granted on the petition filed by one Rajesh Gupta, a kerosene oil stockiest. In this case also, Advocate B S Salathia with Meenakshi Salathia appeared for the accused K.Oil Stockist Rajesh Gupta.

According to CB investigators, the involvement of employees of Food & Supplies department also surfaced as there was no check on K Oil’s black marketing.

It may be pertinent to mention that the post of Inspector-cum-TSO Kerosene Oil for the entire Jammu Province had been created by the then Food Supplies Minister for obvious reasons. And the charge was given to junior assistant Pranav Gandotra.

Pranav Gandotra got relief from the High Court successively four times.

On May 29, 2018, preliminary investigations into allegations of possessing disproportionate assets by Pranav Gandotra had been stayed by High Court. The State Vigilance Organisation was conducting investigations and it was stayed.

On July 25, 2018, the Court of Justice Janak Raj Kotwal stayed another FIR 21/2018 registered against Pranav Gandotra after his residences and offices were simultaneously raided by vigilance sleuths. The raiding parties had recovered over four kilograms gold, diamonds jewellery besides documents regarding a palatial house, three plots at Channi Himmat, two flats at Palm Island and large number of sale purchase deeds, rent deeds, luxury Fortuner car, etc.

While granting the stay on investigations, the Court reserved the judgement in the petition filed by Pranav, seeking quashment of FIR 21/2018 wherein he is alleged to have misappropriated Rs 80 lakh of ration money. On July 25, the Court stayed the investigations, which was a major relief for Pranav. The next date of hearing in this case is scheduled for August 6, 2018 (Monday).

Sources quoting the facebook accounts reveal that Pranav also owns the GT Road Restaurant in the newly opened Palm Island Mall.