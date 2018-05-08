SC transfers Kathua case trial to Pathankot

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shifting trial will boost morale of police: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday transferred the murder and rape case of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua to Pathankot district and sessions court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed a fast-track trial and day-to-day hearing in the matter to avoid any delay. Besides, the proceedings have been directed to be held in-camera.

The Supreme Court also allowed the Jammu and Kashmir government to appoint a public prosecutor in Pathankot court and asked the government to provide security to the victim’s family, their lawyer and witnesses. The top court also said the trial would be in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court said that the trial must be fair to the accused as well as the victim’s family.

The petition was filed by the biological father of the victim who had sought transfer of the trial to Chandigarh. The J&K government was against transferring the trial outside the state. A Public Interest Litigation seeking the case to be handed over to the CBI was also filed in the court. In its report to the Supreme Court, the Bar Council of India had claimed that “the demand for a CBI inquiry appears to be justifiable”.

May 22 fixed as next date of hearing Kathua: A court on Monday posted for May 22 the hearing in the case of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) A S Langeh fixed the hearing for May 22. Earlier on April 25, the juvenile presented himself before the court amid heavy security. CJM Langeh had then asked the juvenile whether he had received copies of the charge sheet from the crime branch, to which he replied in the affirmative. The CJM court had dismissed the bail plea of the accused juvenile. The counsel for the accused had moved the court for his bail soon after the crime branch had filed its charge sheet against him and seven others allegedly involved in the rape and murder case. The juvenile accused had sought the bail on the ground of his age.

Reacting to the decision over transferring the case to Pathankot, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said, “Security is the main concern, we have adequate security in Pathankot.”

The two prime accused in the case had told the Supreme Court that the probe should be handed over to the CBI so that justice is served in the case. They also opposed the plea seeking transfer of trial to Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said the Supreme Court decision to shift the trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case to Pathankot would boost the morale of the state police, which had left “no stone unturned” to ensure that the eight-year-old’s family gets justice.

“I welcome today’s decision by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Kathua case. This will go a long way to boost the morale of our @JmuKmrPolice force who in the face of great adversity have left no stone unturned to ensure that the deceased’s family gets justice,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

In a related development, father of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to transfer the case to Pathankot and said he has full faith in the judiciary.

The grieving father, belonging to a minority nomadic community which earns its livelihood by raising cattle, also said he has full faith in the government.

We only want justice I have full faith in the judiciary and the government, the father said over the phone from Ramban district where he is camping along with other members of his family.

Advocate Ankur Sharma said, the demand for CBI probe has not been rejected by Supreme Court. “So far only the case has been fast tracked in terms of being heard on day to day basis and transferred to Pathankot.

“We will file fresh writ petition in Supreme Court for a CBI probe in few days, Ankur said.

Advocate Aseem Sawhney said, CBI related prayer is not rejected. The Supreme Court will monitor the case and in case a fresh petition for CBI probe is filed it will be heard.

Transferring the case to District & Sessions Judge, Pathankot, the Supreme Court has directed that the District & Sessions Judge, Kathua shall send all the materials relating to the charge-sheet and other documents in sealed covers through special messengers with the assistance of the police force to the transferee court.

The transferee court shall proceed under the Ranbir Penal Code as that applies to the State of Jammu & Kashmir, observed the Apex Court.

The statements of the witnesses that have been recorded in Urdu language, as accepted by Gopal Subramanium, shall be translated to English so that the transferee court does not face any difficulty in conducting the trial, the SC ordered.

The State of Jammu & Kashmir shall provide requisite number of interpreters as directed by the District & Sessions Judge, Pathankot so that the deposition of the witnesses can be properly recorded and translated copies thereof can be provided to the accused persons; It shall be the duty of the State of Jammu & Kashmir to transport the witnesses to Pathankot and provide all other necessary facilities, including food, etc. so that the witnesses do not face any difficulty.

The SC further directed that the accused persons shall also be similarly treated so that they do not feel that solely because they are accused persons, they are presumed to be guilty, for it is the settled principle that they are innocent till they are found guilty.

The SC has also directed that the District & Sessions Judge, Pathankot shall himself take up the trial and not assign it to any Additional Sessions Judge.

The District & Sessions Judge, Pathankot shall fast-track the trial and take it up on day-to-day basis so that there is no delay in trial. The examination-in-chief and the cross-examination of witnesses shall be in a continuous manner and for no reasons whatsoever the same shall be deferred, the SC directed.

The State of Jammu & Kashmir is granted liberty to appoint the Public Prosecutor for prosecution of the case; The trial shall be held in camera so that the witnesses feel protected and the accused persons feel safe;

As this Court is monitoring the matter, no court shall entertain any petition pertaining to this case, the SC order stated.

The juvenile, who is facing the trial, shall be dealt in accordance with law and he should be given all special care and protection as per the command of the law.

In view of the aforesaid directions, the order staying the trial before the Kathua court stands vacated. The court has fixed July 9, 2018 as next date of hearing.