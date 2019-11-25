SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Maha govt formation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.
The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper