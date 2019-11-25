SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Maha govt formation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.

The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI)