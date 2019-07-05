SC to hear plea seeking deportation of illegal Bangladesh nationals, Rohingyas

AGENCY

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a PIL seeking identification and deportation of all illegal immigrants and infiltrators including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta took note of submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that his plea, which was filed in 2017, be listed for an urgent hearing.

“It would be listed for hearing on July 9,” the bench, which also comprised Justice Deepak Gupta, said.

Upadhyay, in his plea, has also favoured the Centre’s stand to identify and deport to Myanmar around 40,000 illegal Rohingya Muslims staying here. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and the state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal migrants and infiltrators, including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas.

“The large-scale illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but have seriously impaired the security and national integration, particularly in the present circumstances,” the plea said.