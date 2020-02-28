SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Swami Chinmayanand to Delhi court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.
The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection.
Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the UP Police for her security.
Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper