SC to hear plea for expert panel probe before FIR against Army personnel

NHRC takes cognisance of complaint by Army officers’ children

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on February 12 a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute an expert panel for conducting inquiry before any case is lodged against Army personnel.

The plea, filed by Vineet Dhanda, an advocate, said a direction be given to the Jammu and Kashmir government not to withdraw the cases against 9,730 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting incidents and show seriousness in the cases registered against the offenders or stone pelters in the Kashmir Valley.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud which said it would hear it on February 12.

It also sought a direction for an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the FIR registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Aditya Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code at Shopian police station in Kashmir on January 27.

It said that such cases be allowed to reach to the natural conclusion after trial.

The plea said that serious efforts by the Army have shattered the morale of terrorists, who are now using the Valley’s youths to attack defence personnel with stones.

It said given the unabated terror activities in the Valley, the Army has to safeguard itself.

“The question of the morale of the Army is very important. False cases are registered against Army personnel, which results in serious demoralisation,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by three children of Army officers alleging violation of human rights of the force’s personnel in recent incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the complainants have also sought its “intervention for an appropriate enquiry in the recent incident of stone-pelting and assault by an unruly and disruptive mob on Army personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on January 27”.

In their complaint, the three children of Army officers have said they were “disturbed” by the recent incidents of stone-pelting and assaults by unruly and disruptive mob on security forces, according to the statement.

The commission has observed that in view of the facts narrated and allegations levelled in the complaint, “it will be appropriate to call for a factual report from the Ministry of Defence, through its secretary, to know the present status of the situation and steps taken by the Union government on the points raised by the complainants regarding alleged humiliation and violation of the human rights of the Army personnel in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”.

A communication has been sent to the Defence Secretary, seeking a report in four weeks, it said.