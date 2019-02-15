SC to hear plea against 1993 central law on land acquisition near disputed site at Ayodhya

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan tagged the matter with the main petition in which a constitution bench is dealing with the main title dispute.

“List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue,” the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said. (PTI)