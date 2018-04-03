SC, ST organisations protest in support of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various SC/ST organizations on Monday staged protest against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 and assailed the BJP led government at the Centre for not defending the law during the judicial process.

Jammu & Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance (JKRCEA) staged protest seeking resolution to counter the effect of recent Supreme Court judgment due to which the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 stands diluted.

JKRCEA’s socio-religious wing, retired employees wing, unemployed youth/students, women wing supported by All India Bhagat Mahasabha, Dalit Chetna Manch, GRDS, Saryara Sabha, Guru Nabha Dass Chartiable Trust, All J&K Balmiki Sabha, Gujjar Bakerwal JAC, AIBCU and scores of socio-religious groups assembled near Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protesters expressed resentment against the Central and State Governments which are hell bent upon damaging these communities.

Later, a memorandum addressed to President of India, Prime Minister and Law Mister of India was handed over to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Sham Bassan President Dalit Chetna Manch demanded that Central Government must come up with a parliamentary resolution to negate the said biased judgment of the Apex Court and restore the previous provisions.

Bod Raj Bhagat President, Socio-Religious Wing of JKRCEA; Mohinder Bhagat Bhagat Mahasabha; Prof G.L Thappa, Sunita Bangotra of Savitri Bai Phule Mahila Sangathan, J&K, Prof. Kali Dass, Addul Majid Malik, Nazakat Khatana, M.R Bangotra, M.L Banalia, G.L Lakhnotra, T.C Bavoria, C.L Banal (IPS), Kesar Singh, Raj Kumar Bhagat, Bahadur Lal, Sat Paul, Manohar Lal, Nighat Khatana, Soma Devi, Puran Atri, Tara Chand Samyal, Bharat Hans, R.L Dogra, Bhadur Lal, Natha Ram Angral (Rtd CE), Sachin Bhagat, Som Raj Taroch, Bishan Dass (Batote), Dr. Vijay Shivgotra , Talib Hussain and Babli Kumar were also joined the protest.

National Conference SC/ST Cell also staged protest against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Led by former Minister and Chairperson SC/ST Cell Babu Ram Pal, the protesters took out a march from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan and held protest in the Raghunath Mandir Chowk to press their demand for seeking early review in the Apex Court and submission of a forceful counter in defence of the Act.

Babu Ram Pal, while addressing the workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, expressed solidarity with the organisations fighting for just cause of the weaker sections of the society, especially Scheduled Castes and said every possible legal course should be adopted to defend the Act during the review petition.

Among those who participated in the protest march included Qazi Jalal -Ud Din Ex-MLA, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary, Mohd Ayub Malik , Ravi Dogra, Abdul Gani Teli Co-Chairman OBC Cell, Vijay Lochan Co- Chairman SC Cell, Rakesh Singh Raka, Farman Singh, Rajinder Chanyal, Sain Dass, Sham Lal, Charanjeet Singh Bhagat, Master Prem Nath, Narinder Bhagat, Ashok Teyagi, Tariq Bhat, Charan Dass, Romesh Kumar, Sat Paul, Badur Lal, Ashok Dogra, Som Raj Taroch, Subash Bhagat, Devi Dayal Jogi, Madan Lal, Harbans Lal, Master Puran and A.N Bhagat.

Meanwhile, activists of the Ambedkar Sena Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest seeking that this law should remain same in the country and implementation of this law in J&K should be made as soon as possible otherwise Ambedkar Sena will go on Dharna in all districts, Tehsils in the State.

Led by the organisation’s leader Tarsem Khullar, the activists assembled at Exhibition Ground here and held demonstration.

The protesters requested the President to put a moratorium on a recent Supreme Court verdict on the Act. Others who spoke on the occasion were Ramesh Sarmal, R.C Bhagat, Satish Motton, Om Parkash Thappa, Raman, Sham Lal Bhagat, Kewal Krishan, B.L Digra, Gandhi Ram Bhagat, Shallo Ram, Rattan, Ramesh, Yog Raj, Hari Ram, Dewan, Amarnath and Kewal Kumar. R K Kalsotra, State President of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organizations Confederation criticised the Modi government for not showing any interest to protect SC/ST Atrocities Act.