SC, ST, OBC Organisations delegation call on VC SKUAST-J

JAMMU: A delegation of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations led by its President RK Kalsotra met Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and submitted a charter of demands seeking implementation of Reservation Policy.

Kalsotra demanded clearance of backlog posts in non technical and technical posts in the university by organizing special drive.

Vice Chancellor gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured early redressal of their demands.