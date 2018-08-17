SC, ST, OBC Organisations delegation call on VC SKUAST-J

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A delegation of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations led by its President RK Kalsotra met Pardeep Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and submitted a charter of demands seeking implementation of Reservation Policy.
Kalsotra demanded clearance of backlog posts in non technical and technical posts in the university by organizing special drive.
Vice Chancellor gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured early redressal of their demands.
