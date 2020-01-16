SC, ST & OBC Mahasabha resents non-implementation of Mandal Commission report

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: J&K SC, ST & OBC Mahasabha expressed concern over murmurings in the country by vested interest, dishonest activities of ruling-class besides giving justification of wrong policies framed by Parliament just to mislead people. In a meeting held here, Bodh Raj Bhagat, President of Mahasabha resented non-implementation of Mandal Commission report in J&K. “People today are feeling that they have committed a mistake by voting for BJP, which is against the general masses and has became an ‘owner of country’,” he said. Bhagat also demanded immediate restoration of statehood to J&K. Others present in the meeting included Mahinder Bhagat, Madan Lal Chalotra, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Bhagat Ram, Sandeep Dogra, Mahinder Bhagat, Romesh Motton, Rakesh Verma.
