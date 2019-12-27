SC ST OBC Confederation mourns demise of M R Kalsotra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations mourned demise of Dr M.R Kalsotra, Senior Deputy Director General, Geological Survey of India (Retd).

“M R Kalsotra was son of the soil and scaled great heights in his career spanning 36 years. He did his Phd from Jaipur University. He was also on the panel of UPSC and conducted interviews of various candidates. He had written many articles on geology and other topics,” R K Kalsotra, State President All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations said.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.