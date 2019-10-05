SC ST Dev Corpn advances Rs 75.66 lakh vehicle loan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The J&K Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation has, so far, provided loans worth Rs.75.66 lakh in the transport sector during this year.

In this regard, 7 vehicle loans have been advanced in favour of unemployed youth of the SC, ST and BC, informed Dr Bharat Bhushan, Managing Director of the Corporation. The Corporation on Friday handed over keys of two vehicles to the unemployed beneficiaries namely Puran Chand, son of Sham Lal of district Reasi and Mohd Javid, son of Babar Hussain of district Jammu. Mohd Yaseen, Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer, G.Q.Khatana, General Manager, Mohd Iqbal Kataria, Deputy General Manager Projects, Kuldeep Kumar, Manager( Legal) Joginder Paul D M, Jammu and Sat Paul, D M Reasi, were present on the occasion along with the beneficiaries .