SC, ST Confederation to observe Black Day on Nov 3

State Times News

JAMMU: All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisations asked Government to implement ‘Reservation in Promotions’ in newly formed UT of Jammu and Kashmir with backdate effect since October 2015 besides implementing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs as per Mandal Commission Recommendations, which currently is mere 2 per cent in J&K. In a meeting held here on Saturday, R K Kalsota, State President said that the official declaration of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir to UT of Jammu and Kashmir is going to take place on October 31.

Confederation decided that if its demand is not fulfilled by the Government, the Confederation will observe Black Day on November 3, 2019, here in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suraj Prakash, Ch Shafi Bazad, Sham Lal Bhasin and Lakshman Dass Bhagat also spoke on the occasion.