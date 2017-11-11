SC rejects plea seeking minority status for Hindus in 8 states

Agency

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday has rejected a plea seeking its order to the Central government to grant minority status to Hindus in eight states.

A bench headed by Justice Gogoi said that National Commission for Minorities will decide on the matter and had asked the petitioner to approach them, reports The Times of India.

The PIL filed was seeking minority status to Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Lakshwadeep, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The petitioner, an advocate, Ashwini Kumar Udadhyay has said that in these eight states, Hindus are a minority but their legitimate benefits are being drained to the majority.

“The Union Government offered 20,000 scholarships in field of technical education for minority students. In J&K, Muslims are 68.30% and government allotted 717 out of 753 scholarships to Muslim students, but none to Hindu students,” the petition said.