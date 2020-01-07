SC rejects Centre’s plea challenging refund of Rs 104 crore ordered by TDSAT to RCom

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s plea challenging TDSAT’s order directing refund of around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication.
A bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said, “We don’t find any merits in the appeal”.
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.
The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper