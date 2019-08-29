SC refers legal challenge to abrogation of Art 370 to 5-judge Constitution bench

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to examine the legal challenge against the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a batch of pleas challenging the Presidential order by which Article 370 was abrogated.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was not in agreement with the Centre that there was no need for issuance of notice in the matter as Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General were marking their presence in the court.

“We will refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench”, the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said while not accepting the arguments that the issuance of notice will have a “cross-border repercussion”.

The Attorney General said whatever is being said by this court is sent before the United Nations.

As the counsel appearing for both sides were involved in arguments and counter-arguments, the bench said, “We know what to do, we have passed the order, we are not going to change”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reply to the pleas seeking removal of several regressive restrictions in the state, including the communications blockade, that are hampering the functioning of the media after the abrogation of Article 370.

The apex court issued notices on the two petitions, filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times and Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Bhasin submitted that “we are in the 24th day of information blackout due to restrictions imposed there”.

Bhasin has sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession.

In the petition, the editor said she is seeking a direction for the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

The direction was sought in order to enable media personnel to practise their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Article 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of the residents of the Kashmir Valley, the petition said.

Poonawalla’s counsel had earlier said that he was not expressing any opinion on Article 370 but had sought withdrawal of ‘curfew/restrictions’ and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.

He had said people need to talk to their family members and have a right to know their well-being in a situation prevailing there.

Poonawalla had also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention.

Besides, he had sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities in the state.

He had contended that the decisions that have been taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.