SC puts end to practice of mentioning cases before CJI

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: Putting an end to the practice of lawyers mentioning urgent matters before the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court today said now onwards, such cases could only be mentioned before the apex court’s Registrar for urgent hearing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which has a long queue of lawyers everyday for mentioning of cases, thundered when the first advocate opened his submissions for urgent hearing of his matter.

“Go to the court of Registrar (Judicial),” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The court asked Advocates-On-Record and junior lawyers to mention the matters for urgent hearing before the Registrar who will hear the plea for urgent listing and would take a call.

The top court, however, said that the lawyers can approach the court of the CJI if they are aggrieved by the order of the Registrar on listing of the matter for urgent hearing.

Earlier on September 20 last year, the apex court had said only Advocates-on-Record (AoRs) can mention cases for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing.

AoRs are the lawyers authorised by the apex court to file cases and pleadings before it. The apex court conducts examinations to designate a lawyer as an AoR.

Later, on January 4, the top court had amended its order and said besides the advocates-on-record (AoRs), junior lawyers can also mention cases before it for out-of-turn listing and urgent hearing.