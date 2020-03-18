SC pulls up Centre, telecos for doing self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court

New Delhi:The Supreme Court Wednesday pulled up the Centre and telecom companies for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues fixed by the apex court in its verdict given on October 24 last year.
The top court, which was also anguished by frequently published newspaper articles on the AGR issue, said all Managing Directors of telecom companies will be personally responsible and will be held for contempt of court for any such future newspaper articles.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah refused to take up the Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years, saying the application will be taken up after two weeks. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet amid coronavirus outbreak
Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus
Important for films like ‘Ghar Ki Murgi’, ‘Panga’ to connect more with male audience: Nitesh
Self perception of risk is vastly underestimated in women: Dr Sushil
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper