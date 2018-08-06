SC judges meet CJI over Justice K M Joseph issue

New Delhi: Judges of the Supreme Court today met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and lodged their protest over the Centre’s decision to lower down the seniority of Justice K M Joseph, who is scheduled to take oath as apex court judge along with two others tomorrow.
Highly placed sources in the apex court said the judges, including Justices M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, who are members of the collegium, met the CJI at the judges lounge during the tea before start of the day’s working.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is the senior-most judge after the CJI, was not present as he was on leave today.
The sources said that the CJI assured the judges that he will consult Justice Gogoi and take up the issue with the Centre.
The Centre on Friday came out with the notification on appointment of three judges to the apex court by putting at number three the seniority of Justice K M Joseph.
In the notification, the names of Justice Indira Banerjee, Chief Justice of Madras High Court, was at number one followed by that of Justice Vineet Saran, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. (PTI)
