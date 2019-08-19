SC grants CBI 2 more weeks to complete probe in accident case involving Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks’ time to the CBI to complete the ongoing investigation in a road accident case in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have sustained critical injuries.
A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose extended the time for completing the probe after the CBI moved an application seeking four more weeks on the ground that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.
The bench also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh to the lawyer, who is in a critical condition. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper