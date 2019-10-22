SC grants bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media corruption case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.
A bench headed by justice R Banumathi set aside the Delhi High Court’s September 30 verdict denying bail to Chidambaram in the case. (PTI)
