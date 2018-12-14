SC gives clean chit to Modi govt in Rafale deal

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there has been a necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without these jets.

The CJI, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets.

The top court said it is not the job of the court to deal with the comparative details of the pricing.

The bench said it does not find substantial matter to interfere with the issue of procurement, pricing and offset partner.

The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into deal. (PTI)