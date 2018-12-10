SC dismisses PIL challenging dissolution of J&K Assembly by Governor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
“We are not inclined to interfere (with the decision of the Governor),” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said.
The bench was hearing a PIL filed by BJP leader Gagan Bhagat, who was an MLA before the Assembly was dissolved. (PTI)
