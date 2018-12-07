SC dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a PIL raising allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India.

The apex court also imposes a cost of Rs 50,000 on advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) .

“We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justcie S K Kaul said.

Sharma had accused the Finance Minister of plundering the capital reserve of the RBI.

The bench also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000. (PTI)