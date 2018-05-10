SC dismisses Muthalik’s plea on Congress manifesto

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s plea alleging that the Congress party was seeking minority votes on the grounds of religion in Karnataka through its manifesto.

There were a plethora of apex court judgments which say that once the poll process begins, no court shall interfere with it, said a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The bench also said that assuring minority communities about elevating them from social and economic backwardness did not amount to seeking votes on the ground of religion and this has been held by the constitution bench judgment.

The court, however, said Muthalik can take a statutory remedy after the poll process is over. (PTI)