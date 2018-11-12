SC declines early hearing of pleas in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday declined early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said it had already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench in January.
“We have already passed the order. The appeals are coming up in January. Permission declined,” the bench said while rejecting the request of early hearing of lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
Dr Bali explains technological advancements in Nephrology for healthy living
Films are very designed these days, says screenwriter Urmi Juvekar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper