SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha guv’s decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre submitted letters of Maharasthra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Fadnavis as asked by the the bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.
At the outset, the apex court said it is not considering prayer of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine that they be invited to form government in Maharashtra. (PTI)
