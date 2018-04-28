SC Collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sudhakhar, Justice Mir as CJs

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Supreme Court Collegium which was held on April 19, 2018 has recommended, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar presently Acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court and Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir First Puisne Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court as Chief Justices.

As per resolution of Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar has been recommended as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court and Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Office of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court has fallen vacant recently, on retirement of Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Chief Justice of aforesaid High Court and consequently the working Judge-strength stands reduced to only two against the total Judge-strength of five. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made. Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar is the senior-most Judge from Madras High Court and is functioning at present, on transfer, in Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court”, SC Collegium resolved while recommending Justice Sudhakar’s name.

While making the above recommendation, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that for quite some time there has been no Chief Justice from Madras High Court which is one of the largest High Courts.

SC Collegium further observed that the office of the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court has fallen vacant recently on retirement of Justice Tarun Agarwala and consequently the working Judge-strength stands reduced to only one against the total Judge-strength of four. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made, the SC Collegium observed adding that Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir is the senior-most Judge from Jammu and Kashmir High Court and has been serving there since his elevation as a Judge of aforesaid High Court in November 2007. “Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium finds Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court”, the SC Collegium resolved while recommending Justice Mir’s name.

While making the above recommendation, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that for quite some time there has been no Chief Justice from Jammu and Kashmir High Court.