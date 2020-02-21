SC Collegium recommends 3 Judicial Officers as J&K HC Judges

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice S A Bobde has cleared names of three senior most Judicial Officers including Vinod Chatterji Koul presently posted as Chairman Sales Tax Tribunal , Sanjay Dhar presently posted as Registrar General J&K High Court and Puneet Gupta presently posted as Member Special Tribunal Jammu as Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

It is worthwhile to mention here that on July 18, 2019 Collegium of J&K High Court has recommended the names of three senior Judicial Officers to the Supreme Court of India for appointment as Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.