SC Collegium clears four names for elevation as Judges in J&K HC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Friday cleared names of four candidates namely Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig, Sindhu Sharma from Advocate quota whereas Rashid Ali Dar from Judicial quota for elevation as judges to J&K High Court.

Supreme Court Collegium deferred the recommendation of Showkat Ahmad Makroo.

A candidate is initially appointed as a judge of the HC for a two-year period as an additional judge and then is conferred the status of a permanent judge after the Collegium is satisfied with his or her judicial work.

The names were cleared at a meeting convened on April 6, 2018. The Collegium comprised of Chief Justice of India and the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. At present, Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Ranjan Gogoi are members of the collegium.

The names once cleared by the Collegium are sent to the Centre for approval after which a formal warrant of appointment is issued by the President.

“On August 24, 2017, State High Court has submitted a panel comprising five names for their appointment as Judges and also forwarded the detailed proposal to the office of Chief Minister. The panel comprised of four Advocates – two each from Jammu and Kashmir regions respectively while one senior Judicial Officer has also been included in the panel. These included Nazir Ahmad Beig, S.A Makroo, Wasim Nargal, Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar”, sources informed.

Rashid Ali Dar was retired as Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar on November 30, 2017.

Advocate Sindhu Sharma is presently Assistant Solicitor General of India in J&K High Court, Jammu Wing and she was the first lady Advocate of State to be appointed on the aforesaid post.

Advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal is presently Senior Additional Advocate General in the Jammu Wing of the High Court.

The sanctioned strength of the J&K High Court is 17 Judges including Chief Justice, but presently there are only 10 Judges including Justice R Sudhakar Acting Chief Justice, Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice M K Hanjura and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta.

SC Collegium has observed that the above recommendation was made by the then Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on August 24, 2017, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

“At present, there is no Judge in the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir High Court to ascertain suitability of the aforesaid candidates. To assess merit and suitability of recommended candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have carefully scrutinised the material placed in the file which includes the views of the Chief Minister and the Governor for the State of Jammu and Kashmir, complaints against the recommendations and reports / comments thereon of the Intelligence Agencies, their age, income, statistics of reported / unreported judgments and pro bono cases handled by the Bar members, as well as the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file”, the Collegium observed and added that with regard to Rashid Ali Dar, Judicial Officer, we have also considered his service record, report of Judgment Assessment Committee, ACRs and also the fact that on the date of vacancy he was below 58 years and six months and thus qualifies the age criterion applicable to a Judicial Officer recommended for elevation.

“We also interacted with all of them and concluded that Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig and Sindhu Sharma, Advocates and Rashid Ali Dar, Judicial Officer are suitable for being appointed as Judges of JKHC”, SC Collegium observed.

“As far as recommendation of Showkat Ahmad Makroo, Advocate is concerned, the case can wait. The proposal for his elevation is accordingly deferred”, SC Collegium observed.

In view of the above-mentioned facts, the Collegium resolved to recommend that Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Nazir Ahmed Beig, and Sindhu Sharma, Advocates and Rashid Ali Dar, Judicial Officer be appointed as Judges of JKHC and their inter-se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.