SC Collegium clears Adv Javed Iqbal Wani for elevation as HC Judge

JAMMU: The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice has cleared name of Advocate Javed Iqbal Wani from Advocate quota for elevation as judge to J&K High Court. It is worthwhile to mention here that in the month of March 2019, the State High Court Collegium had recommended the names of two Jammu-based lawyers namely Rajnesh Oswal and Rahul Bharti and two Srinagar-based advocates namely Javaid Iqbal Wani and Moksha Kazmi for their appointment as Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court whereas on October 17, 2019, Supreme Court Collegium cleared the names of Moksha Kazmi (Khajuria) and Rajnesh Oswal from Advocate quota for elevation as judges to J&K High Court.

As per the precedence, the Supreme Court Collegium takes decision on the recommendation of the J&K High Court Collegium and then sends the names to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for clearance. Later, the list is submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for final approval of the Union Government and thereafter to the President of India for issuance of the warrant of appointment.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure in vogue, lawyers with minimum 10 years of experience in practice and falling in the age group of 45-55 years are considered for the posts of High Court Judges. Two-third of the sanctioned strength of a High Court is reserved for Bar and one-third for the Bench.

The J&K High Court has sanctioned strength of 17 Judges including 13 Permanent Judges and 4 Additional Judges. However, at present there are only eight Judges including Chief Justice Gita Mittal. The other Judges of the High Court are Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta and Justice Sindhu Sharma.

Advocate Javed Iqbal Wani was born on March 24, 1964 and is First Gold Medalist in Law from Kashmir University in the year 1989-90 and started Practice in the year 1990.

Adv Javed Iqbal Wani appeared in various high profile cases including Pathribal case from Army side.