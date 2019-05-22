SC agrees to hear BJP candidate’s plea seeking protection from arrest

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of violence during Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and agreed to hear the plea of BJP candidate from Barrackpore seat seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him by state police.

A vacation bench comprising Arun Mishra and M R Shah took note of the submissions of BJP leader Arjun Singh that he be granted protection from arrest as he wanted to be present during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections tomorrow at Barrackpore in West Bengal.

“Violence is taking place there. You (Singh’s counsel) know it very well,” the bench said while agreeing to hear the plea of BJP candidate at 12:30 pm today.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Singh, said around 20 criminal cases have been lodged against him from April 4 to May 20 due to political vendetta and to ensure that he remains away during counting of votes.

“If I go back without protection I will be arrested. Tomorrow I have to be present at counting,” the senior lawyer said, adding lawyers are on strike in Kolkata. (PTI)