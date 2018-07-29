SBSI programme concludes at Lawrence School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lawrence Public School in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra organised the concluding ceremony of Swaach Bharat Abhiyan Summer Internship (SBSI) programme at Sidhra today.

MLA Nagrota Constituency, Devinder Singh Rana was the Chief Guest on this occasion, R.K Jamwal District Social Welfare Officer was the Guest of Honour whereas Advocate Raman Wazir Sarpanch Dhok Wazira was the Special Guest.

The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Devinder Singh Rana, Jamwal, Wg. Cdr. M.M Joshi Chairman Lawrence Public School, Shakuntla Joshi Founder Principal Lawrence Public School and Abdul Rashid former Senior President J&K Bank.

The students presented a variety of cultural programmes related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan besides various activities including symposium, Nukkad Natak and art and crafts competition. The judges for the art and craft competition and symposium included RJ Rahul Manhas from 92.7 Big FM and Radha Bakshi. Kashish and Neelakshi Langeh bagged first and sescond prize respectively in Art and Craft Competition whereas Shinali Raina won the first prize in the symposium.

Rana in his address said that cleanliness is next to godliness and that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched with Mahatma Gandhi as an inspiration.

He maintained that we all should not only keep our homes clean but should also keep our localities, cities and country clean. He emphasised that together we can make India clean and beautiful. He appealed to all the students and other stake holders to organise a joint cleanliness drive to begin within Sidhra, where he would personally participate in cleaning every nook and corner of Sidhra colony. He complimented the students and staff of Lawrence Public School for presenting a beautiful programme on this occasion. The vote of thanks was presented by Shakuntla Joshi Founder Principal Lawrence Public School who thanked everyone while asking them to make Swachh Bharat a part of their daily routine.

Those present on the occasion included Ashwani Jojra, Faooq Mirza, Deepak Pathania, Shariq, Mohd Razak, Mohd Alam, Abdul Hamid, Farman Ali, Shiv Dayal, Mohd Hanief, Fareed Hussain, Prem Chand, Yakeen Ali and Madan Lal.