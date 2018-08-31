SBM capacity building workshop held

Share Share 0 Share 0

REASI: A Swachh Bharat Mission capacity building workshop was organised on Friday by district administration Reasi. The workshop was aimed at to foster discussion and collective action on Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the district towards sensitisation and interaction on mission with participation of all field functionaries. The workshop was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Prasanna Ramaswamy G. ACD Reasi and attended by M.Y Malik, DPO Parvinder Kour, BDO Katra Sanjeev Sharma, BDO Jij Bagli Gurjit Singh, BDO Arnas and all field functionaries. Highlighting the importance of SBM, the DC said that the workshop will be a milestone in achieving the goal of Swachh Reasi. “We hope to achieve the target of open defecation free Reasi by 5th September” he informed and added, “Swachh Bharat is not just a cleanliness and sanitation issue but a matter of human dignity. We can achieve this target only when the government, NGO partners, and citizens come together.” Speaking on the occasion, the ACD said the event will serve as a learning platform for sharing innovations and successful practices between blocks for changing behaviour and attaining and maintaining Open Defection Free status (ODF) in Gram Panchayats (GP), blocks and district. The training was imparted to the participants by Vinod Kumar, Master trainer, department of Rural Sanitation Jammu.