SBI RSETI Kathua distributes certificates among PMEGP candidates

KATHUA: A valedictory function was organised by SBI RSETI Kathua on Wednesday to felicitate the 33 RSETI trained candidates of PMEGP Batch, at RSETI Campus, Kathua under the chairmanship of Narain Singh, Lead District Manager, Kathua. At the outset, the Director, SBI RSETI Kathua Aklesh Raina, welcomed the dignitaries and the participants.

The chairperson stressed upon the need of self employment in the development of the nation and the Government’s initiative of providing credit facilities in the shape of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme and imparting free Entrepreneurial Development training through RSETI’s in every District.

The Chairperson advised the candidates to become future entrepreneurs and create opportunities for themselves instead of waiting for jobs. The Chairperson also advised that due to unemployment, many youths are left unattended and the Government in its endure to settle them and create self employment opportunities for those youths, has come up with PMEGP scheme and the Rural Self Employment Training Institute’s, who impart the Skill and Entrepreneur development residential training free of cost so that the beneficiary becomes self sufficient, generate income for themselves and even can hire others.

The Chairperson also advised the participants that this way they can help the Nation in eradicating the menace of unemployment.

The chairperson advised that though the RSETI’s are conducting the Awareness Programmes at different places in every District, but the participants can become the role models for the rest of the unemployed youths and serve as advisors of the RSETI and the Government, so that every unemployed youth can take the advantage of these schemes introduced by the Government. DDM NABARD, Madan Lal who was also present on the occasion also appraised all the participants about the role of NABARD in the development of entrepreneurship and the benefits NABARD provides for the upcoming entrepreneurs The Chairperson also distributed the qualifying certificates to all 33 Candidates belonging to different blocks and villages of Kathua District. The training was organized under the able guidance of Neha Salaria, Co-ordinator for the said programme.

The meeting was also attended by Jyoti Choudhary, Vipan Kumar and Abhinash Sharma from SBI RSETI Kathua.