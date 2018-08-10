SBI ATM carrying Rs 39,000 stolen in Bihar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ara: An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the State Bank of India carrying Rs 39,000 was stolen by unidentified persons from Navoday chowk in Bhojpur district in the early hours today, police said.

Sub divisional police officer, Jagdishpur, Manjit said the theft occurred at around 3 am when a police team was patrolling the area.

The police personnel noticed the machine being lifted into a car and despite a hot chase, the miscreants managed to escape, he said.

“We are proceeding on the basis of CCTV footage but the picture is not clear bacause of darkness,” the SDPO said.

Quoting SBI officials, who have lodged a case with the Bihiya police, Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar said, the ATM was out of order for the last two months.

Raids were being conducted to nab the culprits. (PTI)