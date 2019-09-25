SBEU urges Guv to provide incentive to all employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shrine Board Employees Union (SBEU) expressed resentment against the Shrine Board for not showing serious towards the problems being faced by the employees’ fraternity.

In the meeting held here, Purshotam Singh, General Secretary of the Union said that Board has nominated two officials for addressing the problems of employees but nothing has been done in this regard.

Singh said that recently Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was adjudged as the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ in India by the Central Government and in this pretext Governor Satya Pal Malik announced one week’s additional salary for sanitation staff of Shrine Board, as a special one-time incentive. He termed this announcement act as a divider between the employees.

The Union appealed to the Governor to announce the same incentive for all employees of Shrine Board as the whole employees are working day and night for the welfare of Board.

Secretary Ashok Kumar, Som Raj, Romesh Dogra, Shanker Singh and President of Safai Employee Union, General Secretary Parveen Kumar, Cashier Sayeed and Kuldeep Kumar were also present in the meeting.