Sawhney blames BJP for killing democracy

JAMMU: Yogesh Sawhney, former Minister J&K and General Secretary JKPCC blamed the BJP Government for ‘killing of democracy’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The current political situation in the Valley and Jammu city is that no other party except BJP is being allowed to even carry out its day-to-day activities, stated Sawhney. Other national and regional parties like the Indian National Congress, NC and PDP are being completely ignored,” Sawhney said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In a multi-party democracy such as India, the Central Government is misusing its power to suppress the voice of leaders who are not from ruling party, he said. They are doing this under false pretence of wanting to normalize the situation in J&K, stated Sawhney.

Sawhney also said that ahead of upcoming Zila and Block Parishad elections, all parties should be allowed to work well within their normal political rights. Otherwise, they won’t be able to strategise or prepare for these polls. He stated that this is very unfortunate that while BJP is holding regular meetings and engaging with people each day, the top leaders of other parties are being house-arrested. “They aren’t even allowed to hold meetings. ‘What kind of fair democracy is this? Asked Sawhney.

Sawhney concluded to say even political leaders have their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression entitled to them by the constitution. “If the government at the centre can’t see that, the people need to. India is one of the largest democracies in the world and yet only some of us, here in J&K, are allowed to practice our rights,” Sawhney said and urged the government and the people to ‘protect’ the kind of democracy that India is meant to be.

The signatories to the statement include Manu Jamwal General Secretary DCC, Vinod Kohli and Varinder Manhas Senior Congress leaders, Uttam Singh ex Corporator and Rohan Mangotra.