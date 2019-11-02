Save water to save life

Dear Editor,

Saving water is important for a more sustainable growth. To make people more aware of the importance of having access to such a basic necessalies as drinking water, it is important to know that 783 million people still do not have such access. There are many villages where people have to travel long distance to get drinking water.

One can save water following simple steps. The only thing is we need to start and make people aware about it. Through your esteemed daily, I would like to share some ways to save water. Close the taps whenever not in use, even if the amount of time seems short to you: while you lather your hair, brush your teeth, clean kitchen utensils, while shaving, etc. Also, collect the water that runs while you wait for it come out hot, and re-use it. One can start collecting rainwater. Water your plants early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid water evaporating before it sinks in. Most important is fixing any water leaks immediately: a dripping tap may use 40 litres of water a day.

By adapting these simple steps one can contribute a lot in saving water and making life of others beautiful.

Sugandh Sharma,

Jammu.