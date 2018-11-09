Save tigers not maneaters

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

I appreciate Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi’s concern regarding Tigress Avni, who is believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people in the past two years, was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal as part of an operation. Avni is survived by her two cubs who are 10 months old. I think the Maharashtra government should have taken another possible way to save the deaths of people. But it cannot be case of crime at all, as Maneka Gandhi lashed out at the government, because the lives of people however, more precious than any animal. We cannot save the beast in the expense of human’s life. In my opinion, it is over-tenderness towards animals.

Mohd Ismail,

Udhampur.