SAVE rescues kitten

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Flaying Fire & Emergency Services Department J&K and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for their callous attitude towards animals, the Save Animals Value Environment (SAVE) asked the organisations for having compassion in their approach towards animal related crisis.

In a statement issued by NGO-SAVE, it was averred that the organisation received a call for rescue of a kitten which had fell inside 110 ft deep well in village Baran Patta near GCET College, Chak Bhalwal. Consequently, SAVE representative informed Fire & Emergency Services Department J&K and State Disaster Response Force for rescuing the kitten but unfortunately both the organisations expressed inadequacy to handle the issue. After 2 days, with the help of local youths Sundeer Singh, Ranjit Chowdhary, Rajinder Bhau and Rajat, a floating platform was made by SAVE and the kitten was rescued.

Animal rights activists from SAVE said that organisations like SDRF have big budgets for combating disasters but there is complete lack of compassion in their approach towards animal related crises.

The activists further said that they would take up the issue with concerned authorities.