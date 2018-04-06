SAVE makes people aware about animal rights

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Save Animals Value Environment (SAVE), a Jammu based society working for the welfare of the neighbourhood animals, on Thursday organised an awareness programme here at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boys’ Hostel, Old University Campus, Canal Road.

On the occasion, Dean Research Studies JU, Prof Jigar Mohammad was the Chief Guest. The programme was an initiative to create awareness among the boarders of the hostel and the residents of the Old Campus, University of Jammu regarding their duties towards neighbourhood animals.

The Warden of the Hostel, Prof Lalit Sen Sharma formally welcomed the guests whereas Rumpy Madaan, the Chairperson of the Society introduced the society to the audience and sensitised them to be compassionate to the stray animals.

The programme included the introduction to animal welfare by Ravi Puri, former Secretary Red Cross, session on the knowledge about Rabies by Tauseef Ahmed, first aid tips for helping neighbourhood animals by Shweta Sood, members of Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, New Delhi and awareness about animal rights and law enforcement by Senior Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.

Prof Jigar Mohammad, in his address, laid stress on owning street dogs and caring other animals and should not disgust these animals.

MLC Vikram Randhawa was the Special Guest, who called upon the youths to lead the society for better standing which to be known by the treatment its members give the animals.

Taranjit Singh, Patron Member of SAVE, stressed upon the coexistence of men and animals.

Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Provost Boys’ Hostels in his remarks, emphasised that Indians had been feeding and caring neighbourhood animals since ages and youngsters need to follow this tradition whole heartedly.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Gurvinder Kaur, member SAVE and vote of thanks was presented by Dr Tirath Ram, Resident Warden of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Boys’ Hostel.