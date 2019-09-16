Save lands, jobs of locals: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: While hailing the ‘doles’ conferred upon Ladakh region one after the other by the Government of India, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Sunday sought to draw the attention of the Union Government towards the genuine concerns and apprehensions of the people of J&K as well which continued to be disregarded and ignored. He said that after fulfilling the demand of a vast majority of people of Ladakh regarding grant of UT status, the Government of India had now announced to bring it within the ambit of ‘Smart City’ mission and to further give the said region the status of ‘Tribal area’. With ministries of Home, law and Tribal affairs having endorsed the said proposal of Tribal area status, Ladakh region had become entitled for its inclusion under sixth schedule of the constitution with all consequent benefits accruing to the region, said Singh.

While the centre appeared to be fully focused on Ladakh, the people of J&K continued to feel the heat of some of the adverse fallouts of the latest decisions of the Government of India after abolition of Art 370 and the passage of Re-organisation Act. He said that people of J&K too wanted domicile law as enacted during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh to continue for safeguarding interests of the people of this erstwhile princely state.

Harsh said that possibilities of the ‘land sharks’ usurping the lands of the state subjects and bullying poor and un-influential land owners of the state could not be ruled out following abrogation of the laws giving protection to local farmers. “Prospects of loss of employment opportunities is another serious issue irking the minds of educated unemployed youth. A scary situation is erupting in which the unemployed youth are getting restive and agitated with none to address their bonafide concerns and apprehensions,” he asserted.

Harsh said that while the Government of India wanted to protect the history, culture, land, jobs of Ladakhis by virtue of the proposed enactment and amendment of sixth schedule, its apathy towards J&K was not only condemnable but culpable as well. With Jammu region having overwhelmingly supported the BJP in Parliament and Assembly elections, any disregard for sentiments of its people could prove counterproductive for the saffron party.

Harsh said that NPP has already highlighted the concerns of people for protection of their land and jobs through a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India and would continue to agitate till the issues were addressed in right perspective. He further expressed concern over the collapse of erstwhile Dogra State saying that its demotion as UT would spell doom for saffron party in the days to come.