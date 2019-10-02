Save earth’s ecosystem

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

People need to know that we have all the tools within ourselves. Self-awareness, which means awareness of our body, awareness of our mental space, awareness of relationships – not only with each other, but with life and the ecosystem. We believe that the farm should be building ‘forgiveness’ into the ecosystem. What does that mean? a more forgiving ecosystem is one that can better handle drought, flood, disease, pestilence. The waste is one of the components that require to be handled at the priority if we have to save our eco-system. Garbage removal is a citizen responsibility. The waste is the pronunciation for all such material termed to be of no common use, accumulated by cleaning process of surrounding area, house hold, commercial institutions, industries, and what not. Of all the waste we generate, plastic bags are perhaps the greatest symbol of our throwaway society. They are used, and then forgotten, and they leave a terrible legacy. Just because people throw it out and don’t have any use for it, doesn’t mean its garbage or waste. There is no such thing as garbage, just useful stuff in the wrong place.

The waste management is an activity and action required to manage waste, from its inception to its final disposal. It includes collection, transportation, treatment and disposal. Modernization and progress has had its share of disadvantages and one of the main aspects of concern is the pollution, it is causing to the earth – be it land, air, and water. Waste that is not properly managed, are a serious health hazard. If we want to make sure that we are getting rid of all our waste in the right way, we need to be good at waste management.

Disposing of waste in an environmentally-friendly manner is crucial to our well living. In India, the National Environment Policy, 2006 while suggesting measures for controlling various forms of environmental pollution lays emphasis on the need for collection and treatment systems for recycling wastes and devising measures for environmentally safe disposal of residues. Waste Management is the leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. With the advancement of life style and modernization, has caused a rapid deterioration of sanitation, health problems, water bodies and environment. The main Waste concerning the residential societies such as the residential, institutional, commercial waste can be termed as ‘Municipal Waste’. The residential waste can be classified as household waste and kitchen waste, and waste of surrounding area and waste from drudgery of lanes and drains. The household waste from toiletry problem cannot be solved only with technical end-of-pipe solutions and kitchen waste management cannot be solved by dumping it in Dust-Bins. The surrounding clean waste cannot be managed by dumping it, in many dumping sites in the societal locations which are major health hazards and always targeted by the people. Our problem of disposal of waste management accelerates as we do not pay heed to store waste at its source, domestic waste thrown on streets, trade waste on roads/streets, construction waste are left unattended.

Source reduction and reuse: It is a matter of thought about requirement of the daily use items, which contribute large in production of our domestic waste by sticking to the minimum requirement. Animal feeding: By adhering to the principle of animal services, we can contribute in feeding to the animals by sending our food waste to cattle ponds and dairy farms. Recovery process: Is a method where useful discarded items can be utilized for a specific next use, such as to process them for converting to energy, useable heat, electricity and fuel? Such waste can be sold to such unit holders and it becomes profitable in this way. Composting: is a natural bio-degradation process that takes organic wastes i.e. remains of plants, garden, and kitchen waste and to turn into rich food for plants and it also reduces creation of waste material? Land filling: is an old tradition of dumping waste in the open spaces and barren lands? This is now becoming obsolete owing to the reason of non availability of such lands. Existing landfills are facing problems because of encroachment. Additionally many types of garbage may be damaging to the soil, ground water and surrounding habitat. Combustion: involves burning of waste at high temperature to convert it into residue which is advantageous as the waste is reduced in volume of solid waste. Recycling: While recycling is great in a lot of ways, the ultimate goal is to get people to prevent waste in the first place. It is the process of converting into fresh raw material, plastic and other metallic waste, for reproduction of items. Recycling is more than just a response to the environmental crises and has assumed a symbolic role in beginning to change the nature of societies and culture of consumerism.

To prevent damaging the earth’s ecosystems and maintain a high quality of life for the planets inhabitants, human must manage and store their waste efficiently and safely. The introduction of “Domestic Waste Collection” has become order of the day. Awareness is required to keep three types of ‘Dust Bins’ in every household for disposal of three type of waste i.e. waste for recycle, General waste and food waste. Disposal of hospital and other medical waste such as discarded syringe needles, bandages, swabs, plasters, and other types of infectious waste requires special attention, since this can create major health hazards. Waste treatment and disposal sites can also create health hazards for the neighborhood. Waste is worse than loss. The time is coming when every person who lays claim to ability will keep the question of waste before him constantly. The scope of thrift is limitless.

Concluding, we need to learn from Sweden, which is a zero waste country. We need to learn from countries like Sri Lanka, which is segregating its waste, or Bhutan where everybody is conscious to not pollute their land.