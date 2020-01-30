SAVE delegation calls on Commissioner JMC; discusses animal welfare issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Save Animals Value Environment (SAVE) Society met Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Avny Lavasa and discussed various issues related to animals working, pet and stray within the Municipal area.

The deputation demanded hiring of a training agency for conducting Animal Birth Control Surgeries, building of pre-fabricated horse parking shed inside warehouse; registration, licensing and tagging of draught animals, marriage horse-drawn buggies to check animal abuse, creation of cattle pounds and allotment of few spaces to the Society for displaying of posters and flex to create public awareness regarding animal rights in India.

The Society members urged the Commissioner to take all adequate measures in expediting animal welfare issues.

The Municipal Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured for early redressal of their demands.