Save constitutional facts related to Accession of J&K: Bhim

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Bhim Singh, Patron National Panthers Party urged the President of India to save the constitutional status, history and cultural-political identity of Jammu and Kashmir in the interest of National Integration.

“The Government in Jammu and Kashmir headed by Lt Governor has committed constitutional blunder in Jammu and Kashmir declaring October 26 as holiday in reference of the Accession Day which was signed by Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947, but, accepted by the Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten on October 27, 1947. The Lt. Governor without constitutional power has declared October 26 as a holiday treating October 26 as an Accession Day. It is a grave blunder because the Instrument of Accession by the Maharaja was signed on October 26, 1947 by the Competent Authority, the Governor-General of India. It was October 27 when the Accession signed by the Maharaja was accepted/approved by the Governor-General. Naturally, in accordance to the International Law and the history, October 27 should have been declared as a holiday because this day Governor-General of India representing the British Government singed the Accession according to the law made by the Act of British Parliament. These facts and the constitutional history cannot be changed without any legislative authority,” Bhim told reporters here.

Bhim Singh urged that the President of India to save the history and constitutional facts relating to the Accession of Jammu and Kashmir. “Restoration of statehood of Jammu & Kashmir is essential for promoting emotional integration,” he said.