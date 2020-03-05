Save childhood

Dear Editor,

It’s the ripe time for School Education Department, UT of J&K to act because every student within the age group of 03 to 15 years is going through examinations right now. After couple of weeks much awaited results would be announced. These results would not only be announced for students but for their parents too, who are sure to get hammered by the schools. The Enhanced Monthly Fee, Annual Charges, Transport Charges, Long List of Books/Note Books ranging from 10-15, Scrap/Drawing Books & other associated stationery items are making rounds in the minds of all helpless parents.

Here we must remember, children needs time for overall development of Mind, Body & Soul, which they are lacking in present schooling system. Mind & Body of our children are over burdened with heavy curriculum/heavy school bags. School Education Department of newly created UT of J&K is very much competent to done away this way back erroneous practice. Concerned Authorities are duty bound to save the childhood. As such, they are requested to put immediate brakes on this inaccurate system to save the helpless parents for inflicting heavy losses in their pockets and childhood.

Viraj Rachit Bhat,

Ganga Nagar,

Bantalab.